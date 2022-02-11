TikTokers hate the elephant from ‘Sing’

Six years after the premiere of Illumination Entertainment’s ‘Sing’ – a computer-animated film about animals trying to make it in the music industry – internet users have started an active trend of hating on the elephant character named Meena, voiced by Tori Kelly, for her rendition of ‘Happy Birthday’.

TikTok users have widely shared a clip from the movie in which Meena sings the song to her grandfather, mocking the elephant’s performance as being too over-the-top. Many call Meena a ‘pick me’, a social media term used to describe women who go out of their way to attract attention and become the center of every situation.

The hashtag #MeenaSlander now has more than 73 million views on TikTok, and #MeenaTheElephant has over 44 million, with most posts either mocking the character or calling for her to be “stopped.”

However, some users who were hating on Meena have started hating on the people hating on Meena, because they feel the hate has “crossed a line” – apparently, some started mocking the character’s size and weight, calling her “obese.”

Most users, however, use the trend to joke about someone they know who tends to go a bit over-the-top. Even the voice actress behind the character, Tori Kelly, posted a lip-sync video of the scene, writing “[Point of view]: Your character is mad extra,” referring to how much extra effort the elephant puts into the song.