Ice fishing leads to prostitution, according to Ohio mayor

The mayor of Hudson, Ohio has suggested that allowing people to set up ice shanties for fishing could somehow lead to prostitution, during a city council meeting on Tuesday.

The Hudson City Council in Ohio was discussing whether ice fishing should be allowed in public parks, with officials debating the various dangers that could arise from the practice. While some raised concerns about people falling through the ice, arguing that allowing the pastime could put an additional strain on paramedics, police, and firefighters, Mayor Craig Shubert suggested that ice fishing could lead to a completely different issue – prostitution.

“Does someone come back next year and say I want an ice shanty on Hudson Springs Park for X amount of time?” Shubert asked in a video recording of the meeting that has since gone viral. “And if you then allow ice fishing with shanties, then that leads to another problem. Prostitution. Now you've got the police chief and the police department involved.”

After a few moments of stunned silence and visible confusion from his colleagues, the mayor added: “Just data points to consider.”

“OK,” City Council President Chris Foster said, without feeling the need to question the mayor’s comment any further.

Shubert later clarified his position in a letter sent to a local news station, saying: “My comment about ice fishing, the permitting of shanties on lakes, and prostitution stems from my experience as a former television news reporter covering law enforcement agencies, which have made arrests for acts of prostitution in ice fishing shanties. When discussing proposed legislation, it is wise to discuss the potential for unintended consequences. My statement was to enlighten council that the future permitting of ice shanties may lead to other issues.”