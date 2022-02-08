‘Rust’ set medic sues crew

Cherlyn Schaefer, who was summoned to the set of ‘Rust’ on October 21 after the film’s star and producer Alec Baldwin fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza, has filed a negligence lawsuit against several crew members and the film’s production entity.

The suit alleges that Schaefer suffered “tremendous shock, trauma and severe emotional distress” after the death of Hutchins, and has been medically unable to return to work since the incident. She attended to Hutchins immediately after the shooting took place and supplied her with oxygen and applied direct pressure to her wound until a helicopter arrived. The cinematographer died on the way to a New Mexico hospital.

In her lawsuit, Schaefer also accuses several crew members of negligence in their handling of firearms on set. They include armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed; first assistant director Dave Halls, who gave Baldwin the loaded gun and declared it “cold;” ammunition supplier Seth Kenney; and prop master Sarah Zachry.

The lawsuit also names Bonanza Creek Ranch and Rust Movie Productions LLC as defendants, without singling out Baldwin or any other producers individually.

Schaefer is the fourth crew member to file a lawsuit after the tragic shooting incident, following legal actions by Serge Svetnoy, the film’s gaffer, Mamie Mitchell, the script supervisor, and Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the master armorer on set, who alleges that Seth Kennney supplied her with both dummy and live rounds.