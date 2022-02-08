 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 Feb, 2022 15:31
Oscar nominations announced

‘The Power of the Dog’ and ‘Dune’ bag the most nods ahead of this year’s Academy Awards
Netflix’s ‘The Power of the Dog’ dominates the 2022 Academy Award nominations, it was revealed on Tuesday. The film has scored 12 nods, while Warner Bros’ ‘Dune’ secured 10, followed by ‘West Side Story’ and ‘Belfast’ with seven each.

The four films have all been nominated for the prestigious best picture category, which has 10 possible winners this year. The list also includes Adam McKay’s ‘Don’t Look Up’, ‘Licorice Pizza’, ‘CODA’, ‘King Richard’, ‘Nightmare Alley’, and the Japanese film ‘Drive My Car’.

The best actress list was expected to include Lady Gaga for her role in ‘House of Gucci’, but she was shut out by Nicole Kidman (‘Being the Ricardos’), Olivia Colman (‘The Lost Daughter’), Kristen Stewart (‘Spencer’), Penelope Cruz (‘Parallel Mothers’), and Jessica Chastain (‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’) getting the five nomination spots.

The nominations for best actor were no surprise to many, with Benedict Cumberbatch (‘The Power of the Dog’), Andrew Garfield (‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’), Will Smith (‘King Richard’), Denzel Washington (‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’), and Javier Bardem (‘Being the Ricardos’) all getting a nod.

The 94th Oscars will take place on March 27 at the Dolby Theater in LA.

