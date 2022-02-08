 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 Feb, 2022 11:24
HomeGames & Culture

Socialist hero spends $200k on car

Hasan Piker dishes out $200k for dream car while selling ‘make the rich pay’ merch
Socialist hero spends $200k on car
FILE PHOTO. Hasan Piker. © Getty Images / Ronen Tivony

Top stories

Prominent political Twitch streamer Hasan ‘HasanAbi’ Piker has drawn the ire of the internet after splurging $200,000 on a brand-new Porsche Taycan, while simultaneously criticizing capitalism and teaching his audience about socialism.

Piker is well known for his streams in which he educates his audience on the ideas of socialism and shares his pro-communist, anti-capitalist political views. Piker even sells merchandise with slogans like Make The Rich Pay.

After a recent video uploaded by Piker’s editor, Ostonox, which shows the streamer purchasing the expensive dream car, many have accused him of hypocrisy, given his professed world view. Some have even compared him to a scam-artist televangelist, given the difference between what he does and what he preaches.

The backlash against Piker’s duplicitous approach to spending his money saw the streamer’s name make it to Twitter’s trending list, where even more users piled on the outrage, arguing that Piker’s spending habits indicated he was never a socialist to begin with.

Twitch bans left-wing streamers for using an anti-white racial slur
Read more
Twitch bans left-wing streamers for using an anti-white racial slur

However, this isn’t the first time HasanAbi has made the headlines for his spending habits, last year the streamer was revealed to have been making over $200,000 a month after buying a $2.7-million LA mansion

He also made the news recently when, in December, he and several other streamers, were banned off of Twitch for repeatedly calling white people ‘Crackers,’ which, according to the platform’s community guidelines, is considered a racial slur.

Top stories

RT Features

The Great Slaughter: A forgotten genocide of WWII
The Great Slaughter: A forgotten genocide of WWII FEATURE
‘You live like an animal’: Why can't the world win the fight against FGM?
‘You live like an animal’: Why can't the world win the fight against FGM? FEATURE
‘Nothing is black & white, there’s ambiguity’ – In From the Cold actor on what she likes about the series
‘Nothing is black & white, there’s ambiguity’ – In From the Cold actor on what she likes about the series FEATUREExclusive
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies