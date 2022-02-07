Bruce Willis gets his own category at the Razzies

The Razzie Awards – the self-described “ugly cousin” of the Academy Awards – which present nominations for the year’s worst films and actors, has introduced a special category this time around, titled ‘Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie’, after the renowned action star took part in eight projects throughout the year, all to middling reviews.

Outlining the tone of the awards, the organization released a press statement on Monday saying: “Here’s a look at what we saw … The excruciating musicals, thrill-free thriller rip-offs, a nearly 2 hour product placement flick, and more Bruce Willis than any starving viewer could stomach. In other words, 2021 did not fail the Razzies!”

With Oscar nominations set to be announced on Tuesday, the Razzies have already published their own list, with Netflix’s ‘Diana: The Musical’ leading the pack of worst films with nine nominations, while thrillers ‘Karen’ and ‘The Woman in the Window’ trail behind with nominations in five categories. Closing out the pack are LeBron James’ ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ and Paramount+ film ‘Infinite’.

Bad acting nominations have been handed to Amy Adams, with nods for ‘Woman in the Window’ and ‘Dear Evan Hansen’, LeBron James for ‘Space Jam 2’, plus Mark Wahlberg, Ben Affleck, Jared Leto, and Bruce Willis – for starring in the aforementioned eight projects, which were all pretty bad, according to the Razzies.

The Razzies will be awarded the night before the Oscars ceremony on March 26.