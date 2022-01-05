‘Wonder Woman’ addresses infamous ‘Imagine’ Covid video

Actor Gal Gadot has addressed her highly-mocked ‘Imagine’ cover video, featuring numerous celebrities and released at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. She says she had “pure intentions” but that the effort was in “poor taste.”

The video was posted in March of 2020, just as government shutdowns and mandates were first taking effect in places like the US in response to coronavirus. The footage featured Gadot and numerous other celebrities singing lines from Beatle John Lennon’s ‘Imagine.’ Gadot and others were heavily criticized and mocked for the video, as it was released amidst numerous Covid deaths, people losing their jobs as businesses shutting down.

In a wide-ranging interview this week with In Style, Gadot addressed the video directly, claiming the timing came down to Covid being in Europe and Israel before the US and she was “seeing where everything was headed.”

“It was in poor taste. All pure intentions, but sometimes you don’t hit the bullseye, right? I felt like I wanted to take the air out of it, so that [event] was a delightful opportunity to do that,” she said.

The ‘Wonder Woman’ actor has addressed the video in the past, similarly telling Vanity Fair last year that she had “good intentions” and simply wanted to “send light and love to the world.”

Gadot’s most recent defense of the video, which also featured celebrities like Will Ferrell and Jimmy Fallon, has sparked a new round of mockery on social media.

Besides headlining DC and Warner Bros’ ‘Wonder Woman’ franchise, Gadot also recently appeared in the $160-million Netflix film ‘Red Notice’ and can be seen in the upcoming delayed ‘Death on the Nile’ film, based on the Agatha Christie novel and directed by Kenneth Branagh.

Gadot said her video was inspired by seeing a video of a man playing the trumpet for others stuck in quarantine in Italy. He was playing ‘Imagine’ by Lennon, commenting on Instagram at the time that there was something “powerful and pure” about the video she saw.