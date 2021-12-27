 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Dec, 2021 11:58
First look at ‘First Oscar’, the story of the Battle of Moscow

World War II drama ‘First Oscar’ tells the story behind the creation of ‘Moscow Strikes Back’ – the first film to win an Oscar for a documentary.
First look at ‘First Oscar’, the story of the Battle of Moscow
"First Oscar" by Sergey Mokritskiy, Novye Lyudi, 2022. © IMDB

‘First Oscar’ is based on the events that went into the creation of ‘Moscow Strikes Back’ – a documentary detailing the defense of Moscow against the Nazis in the first years of the Great Patriotic War, as well as the story of how it became the first documentary to win an Oscar in 1943.
‘First Oscar’ tells the tale of a group of students who refuse to evacuate from Moscow as the Nazi forces approach. Instead, they volunteer to go to the frontlines as cameramen to film the war effort and the bravery of the Soviet soldiers – a film that would later be known as ‘Moscow Strikes Back’. Later, a member of the American Academy Awards Committee who receives this rare footage tries to persuade his colleagues to create a new Oscar category for documentary films.

The film is set to premiere on March 24, and is directed by Sergey Mokritskiy, the director of the film ‘Battle for Sevastopol’, which also takes place during World War II and tells the story of famed female sniper Lyudmila Pavlichenko.

