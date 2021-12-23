 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
23 Dec, 2021 17:32
Mark Hamill did a German parody of himself as Luke Skywalker

Mark Hamill has responded to a resurfaced German ‘Star Wars’ TV special in which Luke Skywalker sings a song and speaks a few lines of German.
In a Twitter response to the posting of the original video, believed to have been filmed sometime around 1980, Hamill explained that the bizarre special was something he had initially not wanted to do but later reconsidered, thinking no one outside of Germany would ever see it. But, of course, then came the internet.

In the special, Hamill can be seen dressed in a gold jumpsuit, sitting on a crescent moon, and emoting and singing along to the song being performed by the show’s host. He then climbs aboard an A-Wing starship and has a ‘happy ending’ with Miss Berlin. The clip ends with a shot of Darth Vader playing the ‘Wedding March’ on a trumpet.

While Hamill didn’t seem to be too thrilled at the resurgence of the video, most fans seem to be loving it. 

However, it’s not the first time an old ‘Star Wars’ feature has resurfaced. The 1978 ‘Star Wars Holiday Special’, which was aired just once, tells the story of how Chewbacca tries to get home to his wife Malla, son Lumpy and father Itchy on time to celebrate ‘Life Day.’ The special also featured several musical performances from the likes of Jefferson Starship and Bea Arthur, as well as comedy sketches, a cooking show and an animated segment featuring Boba Fett.

For a long time, the special was only distributed through bootleg recording of the original broadcast, but eventually grew to become a cult classic among ‘Star Wars’ fans. In 2021, Disney added the feature to its streaming service Disney+. While some fans have grown to admire it, the show has become infamous for its surprisingly low-cost production, awkward performances, questionable writing, and bizarre segments – and even the ‘Star Wars’ cast themselves seem to wish it had never existed. 

