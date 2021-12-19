Demi Lovato sings to ghost to heal its ‘trauma’ from sexism

A bizarre video clip shows singer Demi Lovato serenading a ghost in an abandoned brothel, in an effort to help the spirit resolve its past “trauma.” The singer claimed the ghost gave her a “standing ovation.”

In a clip taken from Lovato’s television show, ‘Unidentified with Demi Lovato’, the singer visits an abandoned brothel in Arizona, allegedly a hotspot for paranormal activity. Working with friend Matthew Scott and paranormal investigator Chris Smith, the trio set up an electromagnetic field detector, a device that supposedly beeps when in the presence of ghosts.

Lovato soon determines that a spirit named ‘Carmen’ is present, and figures out that the ghost doesn’t want to reveal any more in the presence of “the boys,” due to past “trauma.”

When the men leave the room, Lovato tells the ghost “I have trauma too,” before the two men encourage her to sing for the ghost.

After Lovato belts out a few bars of her 2011 hit ‘Skyscraper’, the machine emits a long buzz, which the singer takes as applause.

“That’s the coolest standing ovation I’ve ever had,” Lovato says.

The clip was broadcast several months ago, but went viral in recent days. Not everyone was as blown away by the experience as Lovato, however. “This woman needs a circle of supportive people in her life, not another camera in her face while she’s going through a manic episode,” one commenter on YouTube wrote.