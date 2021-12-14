EA ban of Kyle Rittenhouse proves truth doesn’t matter

The fact that EA has blocked Kyle Rittenhouse from using his own name to play its games goes to show that no matter what the truth is, corporations will happily abide by the louder narrative.

After being forced to defend himself during last year’s Kenosha riots, where he fatally shot two of his attackers, Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges last month. Most people who actually followed the lawsuit, or at least watched the videos, saw this as a rather straightforward self-defense case. However, it seems that the opinion of people who only read corporate media headlines has ended up being more impactful.

Last week it was revealed that Kyle received a warning from Electronic Arts stating that his ‘offensive’ username, which was literally just his name, broke the company’s Positive Play Charter. The gaming company asserted that his name is associated with ‘violence, terrorism and tragic events’ and could ‘cause harm’ to users.

Since the shooting took place during a Black Lives Matter protest, the leftist media and even Joe Biden managed to make Kyle’s self-defence case all about white supremacy, racism and terrorism, despite the fact that no people of color were hurt or even involved. And, horrifyingly, a LOT of people seem to have actually bought into that narrative, without bothering to familiarize themselves with the details of the case. And this is perhaps the most effective tool of the progressive left – preying on the voluntary ignorance of a population full of activists who have been conditioned to express outrage and stage protests at the mere mention of trigger words like ‘racism,’ ‘white supremacy’ and ‘Trump.’

The result is that providing facts or truths has been rendered pointless. The vast majority of these people won’t bother following up on the story, or even understanding the story in the first place. They will, however, gladly go out on the streets to protest, loudly profess their uninformed opinions online and organize boycotts and calls for action. And their voices, stoked by mainstream media headlines, are apparently enough to create a perception of a ‘public opinion,’ which leads companies and corporations to take action, or at least justify actions they wanted to take anyway.

The most frustrating part about this scenario is that it seems pointless trying to go against this ‘public narrative,’ as doing so will most likely fail to educate anyone, and instead backfire with accusations of racism, white supremacy, terrorism etc. Best case scenario – the whole issue will be deemed ‘controversial’ and banned from public discourse anyway, which seems to be what is happening with Rittenhouse.

Rittenhouse’s name was dragged through the mud by the liberal media and America’s ‘most voted-for president,’ and for having the gall to try and stand up for himself, Kyle has been labeled a symbol of racists, Nazis and terrorists. Now that the mere mention of his name can ‘harm people,’ as stated by EA, it seems that even discussing the Rittenhouse issue has essentially been deemed off-limits and can result in bans, demonetizations and all the other punitive measures the establishment can come up with for daring to go against the court of ‘public opinion.’