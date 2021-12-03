‘Sir, f**k you’: Ridley Scott lashes out at Russian critic

When a notable Russian film critic complimented Sir Ridley Scott’s ‘Last Duel’ as “more realistic” than two of his previous historical epics, the grouchy filmmaker responded with a string of expletives.

“Sir, f**k you, f**k you, thank you very much, f**k you. Go f**k yourself, go on, sir, go on,” was Scott’s response to Anton Dolin, when the Russian cinema critic said that ‘The Last Due’ looked “more realistic” than Scott’s previous medieval oeuvre, specifically the crusader epic ‘Kingdom of Heaven’ (2005) or ‘Robin Hood’ (2010).

Scott had previously explained that he was trying to “don’t let art get in the way of the story” and “smother” the narrative with good-looking imagery, in adapting the tale of a trial by combat in medieval France.

In ‘The Last Duel’ told the story from the perspective of both the knights as well as the lady they fought over, with Scott explicitly saying her version of events was the truth. The #MeToo-tinged film with a $100-million budget failed to impress at the box office, however, earning just under $11 million domestically and less than $19 million worldwide.

The 84-year-old Scott blamed the poor showing on “milennians” who were “brought up on these f**king cell phones” and refused to be “taught anything.”

Since starting his film career with ‘The Duellists’ (1977), Scott has made a number of blockbusters, such as ‘Alien’ (1979), ‘Blade Runner’ (1982), ‘Gladiator’ (2000), and ‘The Martian’ (2015).

His other 2021 release, ‘House of Gucci,’ has done better commercially, making $38 million globally in a week since its release, against the $75 million budget.