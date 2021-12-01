Gucci family reveal what they don’t like about Ridley Scott’s film

Descendants of Aldo Gucci have released a scathing statement condemning Ridley Scott’s new film, ‘House of Gucci’, for a “painful” portrayal that is an “insult to the legacy” of the fashion brand’s former chairman.

‘House of Gucci’, released earlier this month, tells the story of the Italian fashion empire and Milan socialite Patrizia Reggiani’s marriage into the family that ultimately ended in murder.

According to the statement, released to Italy’s ANSA news agency, the family took particular offense at Scott’s decision to portray Reggiani, who was convicted for arranging the assassination of Maurizio Gucci, as a “victim trying to survive” in a male-dominated world.

“Gucci is a family that lives honoring the work of its ancestors, whose memory does not deserve to be disturbed to stage a spectacle that is untrue,” the statement declared.

This is extremely painful from a human point of view and an insult to the legacy on which the brand is built today.

While members of the Gucci family have not yet launched legal action against those behind the film, they were clear that they “reserve the right to take every initiative (necessary) to protect their name and image” of their ancestors.

Lady Gaga, who played Reggiani, previously accepted that her portrayal could be “painful” for the Gucci family, and refused to meet with the imprisoned socialite before filming over concerns she “wanted to be glorified” for the murder.

While Scott has not yet addressed the latest statement, he previously dismissed concerns raised by the fashion house that he was “stealing the identity of a family to make a profit.” Scott hit back against those claims on BBCs ‘Today’ show, stating, “You have to remember that one Gucci was murdered and another went to jail for tax evasion, so you can’t be talking to me about making a profit.”