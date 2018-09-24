Russian opposition activist Navalny detained moments after walking free from police custody
Alexey Navalny has been detained shortly after being released following 30 days in police custody, his aide said. He is now being investigated for breaking Russian laws in relation to public gatherings, according to local media.
Navalny was detained right on the doorstep of a detention facility, top aide Leonid Volkov wrote on Twitter. “They opened the door and escorted him right to the van,” he tweeted.
Алексея Навального задержали на выходе из спецприемника. Открыли дверь — и тут же провели в автобус. И увезли в неизвестном направлении.— Leonid Volkov (@leonidvolkov) September 24, 2018