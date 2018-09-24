HomeRussian Politics News

Russian opposition activist Navalny detained moments after walking free from police custody

Russian police officers detain opposition leader Alexei Navalny outside the detention centre in Moscow on September 24, 2018 / Vasily MAXIMOV / AFP
Alexey Navalny has been detained shortly after being released following 30 days in police custody, his aide said. He is now being investigated for breaking Russian laws in relation to public gatherings, according to local media.

Navalny was detained right on the doorstep of a detention facility, top aide Leonid Volkov wrote on Twitter. “They opened the door and escorted him right to the van,” he tweeted.

