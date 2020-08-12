Israel conducts strikes on Hamas positions in Gaza over fire balloons – military

The Israeli military said on Wednesday it carried out overnight strikes on Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip after incendiary balloons were launched across the border from the Palestinian enclave.

The strikes were “retaliation” for the launching of multiple balloons from the Hamas-run enclave in recent days, the army said.

Jets, attack helicopters and tanks struck a number of Hamas targets including “underground infrastructure and observation posts,” AFP reports, citing the statement.

Fire services in southern Israel said the balloons caused 60 fires on Tuesday alone but reported no casualties.