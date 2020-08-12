 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Israel conducts strikes on Hamas positions in Gaza over fire balloons – military

12 Aug, 2020 11:24
A Palestinian inspects the destroyed Hamas site following Israeli airstrikes, in the southern Gaza Strip, March 15, 2019. © Reuters / Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

The Israeli military said on Wednesday it carried out overnight strikes on Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip after incendiary balloons were launched across the border from the Palestinian enclave.

The strikes were “retaliation” for the launching of multiple balloons from the Hamas-run enclave in recent days, the army said.

Jets, attack helicopters and tanks struck a number of Hamas targets including “underground infrastructure and observation posts,” AFP reports, citing the statement.

Fire services in southern Israel said the balloons caused 60 fires on Tuesday alone but reported no casualties.

