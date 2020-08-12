 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

S. Korea & US military to hold smaller annual maneuvers – report

12 Aug, 2020 07:50
Get short URL
S. Korea & US military to hold smaller annual maneuvers – report
South Korean soldiers take part in a live-fire exercise near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju, South Korea, June 23, 2020. © Reuters / Kim Hong-ji

Seoul and Washington will kick off their annual joint military drills this week but without mobilizing US-based troops, after scaling back the program due to coronavirus concerns, Reuters quoted a military source in the South Korea capital as saying on Wednesday.

The allies have been discussing how to adjust the exercises, which usually begin in August, with the coronavirus threatening to disrupt the travel of US personnel.

The program involves tens of thousands of soldiers from both sides, although it is largely focused on computerized simulations rather than live field training.

The exercises will be held from August 16 to 28 but in a reduced scale, the military source said. Seoul’s Defense Ministry spokesman said the plans have not yet been finalized.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies