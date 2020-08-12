S. Korea & US military to hold smaller annual maneuvers – report

Seoul and Washington will kick off their annual joint military drills this week but without mobilizing US-based troops, after scaling back the program due to coronavirus concerns, Reuters quoted a military source in the South Korea capital as saying on Wednesday.

The allies have been discussing how to adjust the exercises, which usually begin in August, with the coronavirus threatening to disrupt the travel of US personnel.

The program involves tens of thousands of soldiers from both sides, although it is largely focused on computerized simulations rather than live field training.

The exercises will be held from August 16 to 28 but in a reduced scale, the military source said. Seoul’s Defense Ministry spokesman said the plans have not yet been finalized.