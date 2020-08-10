Gulf council call for Iran arms embargo extension is ‘unrealistic’ – Tehran

Tehran has rejected as “unrealistic” a call by the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) for the UN to extend an international arms embargo on Iran that ends in October.

The GCC is made up of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. The group said Sunday that Iran’s continued interference in neighboring countries made an extension necessary.

“The GCC is currently at the apex of its incompetence and its unrealistic policies have rendered it ineffective,” Reuters quoted Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi as saying on Monday.

The arms embargo is currently set to end on October 18 as part of Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. The US quit the pact in 2018.