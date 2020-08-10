 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Hamas fires at least 8 rockets into sea in ‘message’ to Israel – report

10 Aug, 2020 12:16
Get short URL
Hamas fires at least 8 rockets into sea in ‘message’ to Israel – report
An Israeli drone is seen over the border between Israel and Gaza. © Reuters / Amir Cohen

Hamas fired rockets into the sea on Monday following repeated exchanges of fire with Israel in recent days, according to Palestinian security sources and eyewitnesses. At least eight rockets were seen in the sky heading toward the Mediterranean Sea from the Gaza Strip, which has been under Israeli blockade for more than a decade.

The Interior Ministry of the Palestinian enclave referred to “an act of resistance.” The rockets were a “message” to Israel to let it know that armed groups in Gaza will not “remain silent” in the face of an Israeli blockade and “aggression,” a source close to Hamas told AFP.

Monday’s rocket fire coincided with the recent launch of incendiary balloons into Israel. In the past week, such balloons have flown three times from Gaza into Israel, each time triggering retaliatory strikes against Hamas positions.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies