Hamas fires at least 8 rockets into sea in ‘message’ to Israel – report

Hamas fired rockets into the sea on Monday following repeated exchanges of fire with Israel in recent days, according to Palestinian security sources and eyewitnesses. At least eight rockets were seen in the sky heading toward the Mediterranean Sea from the Gaza Strip, which has been under Israeli blockade for more than a decade.

The Interior Ministry of the Palestinian enclave referred to “an act of resistance.” The rockets were a “message” to Israel to let it know that armed groups in Gaza will not “remain silent” in the face of an Israeli blockade and “aggression,” a source close to Hamas told AFP.

Monday’s rocket fire coincided with the recent launch of incendiary balloons into Israel. In the past week, such balloons have flown three times from Gaza into Israel, each time triggering retaliatory strikes against Hamas positions.