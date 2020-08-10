 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Germany’s Social Democrats nominate Finance Minister Scholz as party’s candidate for chancellor in 2021 election

10 Aug, 2020 09:32
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Finance Minister and Vice-Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin, Germany, June 3, 2020. © Reuters / John Macdougall / Pool

The Social Democrats in Germany proposed Olaf Scholz, the vice chancellor and finance minister and their most high-profile and popular politician, to run to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel in next year’s elections.

The decision marks a comeback for the former Hamburg mayor, who was last year defeated in the race to lead his party by two left-wing outsiders. Now, Saskia Esken and Norbert Walter-Borjans have nominated their erstwhile rival, Reuters reports.

“Now it’s official,” Scholz tweeted. “The party leadership have unanimously nominated me as chancellor candidate. I look forward to a fun, fair and successful campaign.”

The party, which for decades vied with Merkel’s Christian Democrats to dominate the political scene, has not won a national election since 2002. Merkel’s fourth and final term is expected to end the next year.

