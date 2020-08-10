 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Lebanese PM to announce resignation of government 'soon' amid widespread protests - minister
Taiwan says Chinese fighters ‘tracked by missiles’ after approaching island as US’ Azar continues visit

10 Aug, 2020 10:05
Taiwan says Chinese fighters ‘tracked by missiles’ after approaching island as US’ Azar continues visit
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen meets US delegation led by US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar (R) at the presidential office, in Taipei, Taiwan, August 10, 2020. © Reuters / Central News Agency / Pool

Chinese fighter jets briefly crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait on Monday morning before being “driven out” by Taiwan’s air force, the island’s Defense Ministry said. The Chinese fighters were also tracked by Taiwan’s land-based anti-aircraft missiles, the military said.

The incident took place on the first full day of a high-profile visit to Taiwan by US Health Secretary Alex Azar, which China has condemned.

Azar said on Monday that his visit to Taiwan represented an acknowledgment of deep mutual friendship and partnership. The official said in Taipei that Taiwan is a model of transparent, collaborative public health information-sharing, Reuters reports.

