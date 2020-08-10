Taiwan says Chinese fighters ‘tracked by missiles’ after approaching island as US’ Azar continues visit

Chinese fighter jets briefly crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait on Monday morning before being “driven out” by Taiwan’s air force, the island’s Defense Ministry said. The Chinese fighters were also tracked by Taiwan’s land-based anti-aircraft missiles, the military said.

The incident took place on the first full day of a high-profile visit to Taiwan by US Health Secretary Alex Azar, which China has condemned.

Azar said on Monday that his visit to Taiwan represented an acknowledgment of deep mutual friendship and partnership. The official said in Taipei that Taiwan is a model of transparent, collaborative public health information-sharing, Reuters reports.