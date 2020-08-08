 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Flight recorders recovered from Indian passenger plane crash site

8 Aug, 2020 09:18
©REUTERS/Stringer

Investigators have retrieved the flight data and cockpit voice recorders from the crash site at Calicut International Airport. Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced the news on his Twitter.

The Air India Express flight 1344 overshot the runway amid heavy rain on Friday and broke into two pieces.

The death toll from the crash rose to 18 on Saturday, with 16 others hospitalized and in serious condition.

