Flight recorders recovered from Indian passenger plane crash site

Investigators have retrieved the flight data and cockpit voice recorders from the crash site at Calicut International Airport. Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced the news on his Twitter.

Digital Flight Data Recorder & Cockpit Voice Recorder of the ill-fated aircraft have been retrieved. AAIB is conducting investigations.

The Air India Express flight 1344 overshot the runway amid heavy rain on Friday and broke into two pieces.

The death toll from the crash rose to 18 on Saturday, with 16 others hospitalized and in serious condition.