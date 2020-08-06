Beijing is ‘firmly opposed’ to US action to block Chinese apps

Beijing said on Thursday it was firmly opposed to the US government’s action to block Chinese apps. China’s Foreign Ministry said that the move went against market principles and had no factual basis.

China also urged the United States “to correct its mistake,” ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters.

The Trump administration said earlier it was stepping up efforts to purge “untrusted” Chinese apps from US digital networks. It described the Chinese-owned short-video app TikTok and messenger app WeChat as “significant threats,” Reuters reported.