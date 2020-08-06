 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Beijing is ‘firmly opposed’ to US action to block Chinese apps

6 Aug, 2020 07:51
Get short URL
Beijing is ‘firmly opposed’ to US action to block Chinese apps
People are seen near a surveillance camera at an office of Bytedance, the China-based company which owns the short video app TikTok, in Beijing, China, July 7, 2020. © Reuters / Thomas Suen

Beijing said on Thursday it was firmly opposed to the US government’s action to block Chinese apps. China’s Foreign Ministry said that the move went against market principles and had no factual basis.

China also urged the United States “to correct its mistake,” ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters.

The Trump administration said earlier it was stepping up efforts to purge “untrusted” Chinese apps from US digital networks. It described the Chinese-owned short-video app TikTok and messenger app WeChat as “significant threats,” Reuters reported.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies