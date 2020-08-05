 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Russia & US should play leading role in nuclear disarmament, not China – Beijing’s ambassador

5 Aug, 2020 16:36
Get short URL
Russia & US should play leading role in nuclear disarmament, not China – Beijing’s ambassador
Soldiers of China's People's Liberation Army carry a state flag before the Victory Day Parade in Red Square in Moscow, Russia, June 24, 2020. © Reuters / Pavel Golovkin / Pool

A leading role in the nuclear disarmament should be played by Moscow and Washington, but not Beijing, because China’s nuclear arsenal is noticeably smaller, according to Chinese Ambassador to US Cui Tiankai.

During the annual Aspen Security Forum, the envoy was asked whether China was interested in signing any arms control deals with the participation of Moscow and Washington.

“I think that there are now very important negotiations between the US and Russia concerning the existing treaties between those countries. And these treaties are extremely important for international strategic stability,” TASS quoted the diplomat as saying. “We hope those treaties would continue… We could have reasons to be optimistic, but I don’t know.”

The US and Russia have the largest nuclear arsenal, while China has a very small amount of nuclear weapons, according to the ambassador. He noted that one of his colleagues had earlier asked whether the US was ready to reduce its current nuclear stockpile to the size of the Chinese one as a precondition for launching the negotiations.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies