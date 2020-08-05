 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Beijing complains to US about health chief Azar’s visit to Taiwan, highest official since 1979

5 Aug, 2020 08:15
US President Donald Trump and Health and Human Services Secretary (HHS) Alex Azar in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, US, May 15, 2020. © Reuters / Kevin Lamarque

China has lodged stern representations with the United States over the upcoming visit of US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar to Taiwan, the Foreign Ministry in Beijing said on Wednesday. China is firmly opposed to official interactions between the US and Taiwan, ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters.

Azar’s trip would be the highest-level visit by an American Cabinet official since the break in formal diplomatic relations between Washington and Taipei in 1979.

Azar will meet with President Tsai Ing-wen, Reuters reports, citng Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry. “Taiwan has been a model of transparency and cooperation in global health during the Covid-19 pandemic and long before it,” Azar said in a statement.

“I look forward to conveying President Trump’s support for Taiwan’s global health leadership,” the US official added.

