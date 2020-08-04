Beijing to 'retaliate’ over US actions against Chinese journalists

The foreign ministry in Beijing said on Tuesday it will retaliate if Washington continues its “hostile actions” against Chinese journalists based in the United States.

The ministry understands that no Chinese journalist in the US has had their application for a visa renewal approved since Washington moved in May to limit their visas to 90 days, with an option for an extension, Reuters quoted spokesman Wang Wenbin as saying.

Editor-in-chief of China’s Global Times newspaper Hu Xijin tweeted earlier on Tuesday that “given that the US side hasn’t renewed the visas of Chinese journalists, the Chinese side has prepared for the worst scenario, that all Chinese journalists have to leave” the US. “If that’s the case, the Chinese side will retaliate, including targeting US journalists” based in Hong Kong.