Washington to have permanent troop presence in Poland as talks on military cooperation end – Warsaw

31 Jul, 2020 14:56
Tanks and support vehicles are transported at the military port in Vlissingen, Netherlands, October 14, 2019. © Reuters / Eva Plevier

The United States will establish a permanent military presence in Poland, deploying around 1,000 additional US troops there, the defense ministry in Warsaw said on Friday.

After meeting Polish President Andrzej Duda on June 12 last year, US President Donald Trump agreed to send 1,000 more troops to his NATO ally.

The two sides then began negotiations on the details of where the troops would be stationed and how much Poland would pay. “We did it. We have finished the negotiations on military cooperation,” Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said in a statement on Friday.

Poland currently hosts a rotating contingent of over 4,000 US troops. It was unclear from the statement where the additional 1,000 troops would come from, and whether some would be reassigned from Germany, Reuters reports.

