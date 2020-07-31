 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Beijing rejects accusations of hacking attempt on US vaccine research developer Moderna

31 Jul, 2020 10:06
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin in Beijing, July 27, 2020. © Reuters / Tingshu Wang

Beijing has rejected charges that suspected Chinese hackers linked to the government targeted biotech firm Moderna Inc, a leading US-based coronavirus vaccine research developer, to steal data.

The accusations are baseless and without evidence, Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters on Friday. China does not need to and does not engage in technology theft, Wang added.

Massachusetts-based Moderna announced its Covid-19 vaccine candidate in January. The company’s representatives told Reuters that they had been in contact with the FBI and were made aware of the suspected “information reconnaissance activities” by a hacking group.

