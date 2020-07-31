Beijing rejects accusations of hacking attempt on US vaccine research developer Moderna

Beijing has rejected charges that suspected Chinese hackers linked to the government targeted biotech firm Moderna Inc, a leading US-based coronavirus vaccine research developer, to steal data.

The accusations are baseless and without evidence, Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters on Friday. China does not need to and does not engage in technology theft, Wang added.

Massachusetts-based Moderna announced its Covid-19 vaccine candidate in January. The company’s representatives told Reuters that they had been in contact with the FBI and were made aware of the suspected “information reconnaissance activities” by a hacking group.