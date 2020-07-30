 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

US lawmakers to question Pompeo on China, Russia & troops in Germany as he testifies in Senate

30 Jul, 2020 10:31
Get short URL
US lawmakers to question Pompeo on China, Russia & troops in Germany as he testifies in Senate
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. © Reuters / Darren Ornitz

Lawmakers expect to question US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on dealings with China, Russia and the decision to move troops out of Germany when he offers rare public testimony in the Senate on Thursday.

Pompeo will testify at a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing for the first time in 15 months, discussing the State Department’s annual budget request.

Foreign Relations Committee Democrats released a report this week criticizing Pompeo’s tenure at State. They said he had harmed the department’s ability to conduct diplomacy by leaving jobs open for months and treating career diplomats poorly, Reuters reported.

Deteriorating relations with China will be on the agenda, after Washington and Beijing each closed one of the other country’s consulates and Pompeo recently announced an end to Hong Kong’s special trading status.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies