 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Border closures in Europe must be avoided if possible, France says as it doesn’t want another lockdown at home

29 Jul, 2020 07:55
Get short URL
Border closures in Europe must be avoided if possible, France says as it doesn’t want another lockdown at home
The border check point Saint-Ludovic at the Franco-Italian border after France reopened its border to Italians, in Menton, France, June 15, 2020. © Reuters / Eric Gaillard

The closure of borders between European countries as a result of the coronavirus pandemic must be avoided as much as possible, French Junior European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune said on Wednesday. While political responses to the crisis were always prone to change, responses such as European border closures “were to be avoided,” Beaune told France Inter radio.

French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Wednesday the battle against the virus would be long, and urged people to comply with social distancing rules.

“We are not facing a second wave, the epidemic is continuing… Some people do not respect the rules. We must not let down our guard,” Veran told LCI television.

“We do not want to resort to another lockdown, we are examining the situation on a case-by-case basis… People must understand that we are going to live with this virus for a fairly long time,” he said.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies