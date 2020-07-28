 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Reckless provocation of confrontation’: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi blasts US after consulate closures

28 Jul, 2020 16:30
‘Reckless provocation of confrontation’: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi blasts US after consulate closures
The former US Consulate General in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, July 27, 2020, after China ordered its closure in response to US order for China to shut its consulate in Houston. © Reuters / Thomas Peter

China’s State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday slammed the United States for “reckless provocation of confrontation” after the two countries ordered tit-for-tat closures of each other's consulates.

In a call with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian, Wang warned that China-US relations could “fall into the abyss of confrontation,” AFP said. He also called for the international community to resist “any unilateral or hegemonic act,” according to a transcript published by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

However, Wang also called for “rational communication” between Beijing and Washington.

