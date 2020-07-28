 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Drawing a hard line: US & Australia open talks to seek common front amid tensions with China

28 Jul, 2020 13:49
Get short URL
Drawing a hard line: US & Australia open talks to seek common front amid tensions with China
Australia's FM Marise Payne and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the end of their day of meetings in Sydney, Australia August 4, 2019. © Reuters / Jonathan Ernst / Pool

The United States and Australia have opened top-level talks in which they are expected to seek a common front amid tensions between Washington and Beijing. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Mark Esper welcomed to Washington their Australian counterparts, Marise Payne and Linda Reynolds, for two days of talks.

The annual negotiations that began on Monday come as President Donald Trump’s administration takes an increasingly hard line against China on issues ranging from defense to human rights to trade.

Australia recently followed the US in rejecting Beijing’s claims in the South China Sea and has backed calls led by Pompeo for an international inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.

Payne and Reynolds said before their trip they would self-quarantine for 14 days on their return in line with Australian requirements for all international travelers, AFP reports.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies