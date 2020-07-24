 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Sino-US tensions caused by US, but China hopes to achieve win-win cooperation – FM Wang Yi

24 Jul, 2020 12:58
Sino-US tensions caused by US, but China hopes to achieve win-win cooperation – FM Wang Yi
Chinese FM Wang Yi and Defense Minister Wei Fenghe talk before the closing session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, May 28, 2020. © Reuters / Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday that current tensions in Sino-US relations were entirely caused by the United States. However, Beijing still hopes to achieve win-win cooperation with mutual respect with the US, Reuters quoted Wang as saying.

The top diplomat made the statement as he held a video conversation with his German counterpart.

Beijing ordered Washington to close its consulate in the city of Chengdu on Friday, responding to a US demand this week that China close its consulate in Houston.

