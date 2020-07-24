Sino-US tensions caused by US, but China hopes to achieve win-win cooperation – FM Wang Yi

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday that current tensions in Sino-US relations were entirely caused by the United States. However, Beijing still hopes to achieve win-win cooperation with mutual respect with the US, Reuters quoted Wang as saying.

The top diplomat made the statement as he held a video conversation with his German counterpart.

Beijing ordered Washington to close its consulate in the city of Chengdu on Friday, responding to a US demand this week that China close its consulate in Houston.