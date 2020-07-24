 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

China urges US to discard cold war mentality after Pompeo’s ‘biased speech’

24 Jul, 2020 10:03
Get short URL
China urges US to discard cold war mentality after Pompeo’s ‘biased speech’
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library, in Yorba Linda, California, US, July 23, 2020. © Reuters / Ashley Landis / Pool

The Foreign Ministry in Beijing said on Friday a speech by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on China disregarded reality and was filled with ideological bias.

Spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters that Beijing urged the United States to discard the “cold war mentality,” Reuters reports.

In his speech on Thursday, Pompeo said that Washington and its allies must use “more creative and assertive ways” to press the Chinese Communist Party to change its ways. He also called the task the “mission of our time.”

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies