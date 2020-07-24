China urges US to discard cold war mentality after Pompeo’s ‘biased speech’

The Foreign Ministry in Beijing said on Friday a speech by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on China disregarded reality and was filled with ideological bias.

Spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters that Beijing urged the United States to discard the “cold war mentality,” Reuters reports.

In his speech on Thursday, Pompeo said that Washington and its allies must use “more creative and assertive ways” to press the Chinese Communist Party to change its ways. He also called the task the “mission of our time.”