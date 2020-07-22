Pompeo accuses China of ‘unacceptable behavior’ on border with India

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that India’s recent border clash with China was the latest example of the Chinese Communist Party’s “unacceptable behavior.”

He made the statement at the US-India Business Council’s India Ideas Summit, which was conducted online. “I am confident that with our concerted efforts, we can protect our interest,” he said.

New Delhi’s relations with China have been strained after last month’s deadly clash in the Himalayas. It prompted calls in India for closer security ties with the United States and its allies, including Japan, Reuters said.

The Chinese and Indian militaries earlier held talks on the disengagement and prevention of conflicts on the border.