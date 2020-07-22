 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Pompeo accuses China of ‘unacceptable behavior’ on border with India

22 Jul, 2020 15:54
Get short URL
Pompeo accuses China of ‘unacceptable behavior’ on border with India
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speeks with Danish PM Mette Frederiksen in the garden of Marienborg Castle north of Copenhagen, Denmark, July 22, 2020. © Reuters / Mads Claus Rasmussen / Ritzau Scanpix

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that India’s recent border clash with China was the latest example of the Chinese Communist Party’s “unacceptable behavior.”

He made the statement at the US-India Business Council’s India Ideas Summit, which was conducted online. “I am confident that with our concerted efforts, we can protect our interest,” he said.

New Delhi’s relations with China have been strained after last month’s deadly clash in the Himalayas. It prompted calls in India for closer security ties with the United States and its allies, including Japan, Reuters said.

The Chinese and Indian militaries earlier held talks on the disengagement and prevention of conflicts on the border.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies