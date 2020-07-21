 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Pentagon chief Esper hopes to visit China this year 'to discuss issues of mutual interest'

21 Jul, 2020 12:25
Secretary of Defense Mark Esper in Washington, DC, US, July 9, 2020. © Reuters / Greg Nash / Pool

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Tuesday he hopes to visit China by the end of the year to discuss areas of mutual interest. The statement came even as the Pentagon chief condemned Beijing’s maritime activity in the South China Sea, Reuters reports.

“Before the year is out, I hope to visit the PRC for the first time as secretary,” Esper said, using an acronym for the People’s Republic of China.

The trip would help “enhance cooperation in areas of common interest, establish the systems necessary for crisis communications and reinforce our intentions to openly compete in the international system,” Esper added.

The defense secretary also said that he had not given any orders to withdraw US troops from South Korea.

