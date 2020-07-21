S. Korea and US military negotiating scale & timing of annual maneuvers amid coronavirus pandemic

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
21 Jul, 2020 08:29
South Korean soldiers take part in a live-fire exercise near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, South Korea, June 23, 2020. © Reuters / Kim Hong-ji

The United States and South Korea are trying to agree on the scale, scope, and timing of annual military exercises, with the coronavirus threatening to disrupt the travel of US troops, officials in Seoul said on Tuesday.

South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo and US Defense Secretary Mark Esper spoke by telephone on Tuesday. However, they could not agree on the details of the exercises, which usually begin in early August, Reuters said.

There are around 28,000 US troops in South Korea. US Forces Korea has reported nearly 50 cases of the coronavirus among its troops, employees, and their families in the past three weeks, including 10 on Monday.

All were confirmed on arrival in the country or while in two-week mandatory quarantine. The spike in coronavirus cases linked to US forces has raised concern in South Korea.

