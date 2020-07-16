 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
16 Jul, 2020 08:19
China urges US to return to reason in its policies, invites Pompeo to visit Xinjiang
Hua Chunying, spokeswoman for China's Foreign Ministry. © Reuters / Jason Lee

Beijing reiterated on Thursday that it does not seek to challenge or replace the United States. It also called on Washington to view China objectively and return to reason in its policies towards the country.

If the US thinks that everything China does is a threat, that attitude would become self-fulfilling, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters.

Hua also invited US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to visit Xinjiang to see for himself that “there are no human rights violations against the region’s Uighur Muslim minority,” Reuters reported.

