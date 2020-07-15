 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Beijing ‘isn’t afraid of US sanctions’ over S. China Sea – spokeswoman

15 Jul, 2020 08:51
A Chinese navy frigate in the South China Sea. © Reuters / Martin Petty

China said on Wednesday it was not afraid of any sanctions the United States might impose over the situation in the South China Sea. Beijing also reiterated that Washington is stirring up trouble and destabilizing the region, Reuters said.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters that Beijing hopes the US will not go further “down the wrong path.”

The statement came after the top US diplomat for East Asia warned of possible sanctions against Chinese officials and companies involved in what Washington describes as coercion in the South China Sea.

Beijing said earlier that it had never sought to establish “an empire” in the region, adding that its territorial claims are legal under international law.

