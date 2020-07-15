Beijing ‘isn’t afraid of US sanctions’ over S. China Sea – spokeswoman

China said on Wednesday it was not afraid of any sanctions the United States might impose over the situation in the South China Sea. Beijing also reiterated that Washington is stirring up trouble and destabilizing the region, Reuters said.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters that Beijing hopes the US will not go further “down the wrong path.”

The statement came after the top US diplomat for East Asia warned of possible sanctions against Chinese officials and companies involved in what Washington describes as coercion in the South China Sea.

Beijing said earlier that it had never sought to establish “an empire” in the region, adding that its territorial claims are legal under international law.