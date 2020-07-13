 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Launch of first UAE Mars mission on Japan rocket may be delayed by bad weather – officials

13 Jul, 2020 14:45
A H-IIA rocket. © Reuters / Kyodo

Final preparations for the launch from Japan of the United Arab Emirates’ first Mars mission were underway on Monday, although there was a chance of a delay because of bad weather, AP reports.

The liftoff of the UAE’s Mars orbiter named Amal, or Hope, on a Japanese H-IIA rocket is scheduled for early Wednesday from the Tanegashima Space Center in southern Japan. This will be the Arab world’s first interplanetary mission.

A final decision will be made on Tuesday before the rollout of the rocket, according to Keiji Suzuki, launch site director for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. A seasonal weather front was expected to cause intermittent lightning and rain over the next few days, he said.

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

