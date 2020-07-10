Indian & Chinese troops disengaging on border as agreed – Beijing’s ambassador

China’s ambassador to India said on Friday that Chinese and Indian frontline troops are disengaging in accordance with an agreement reached by military commanders, AP reports. The development follows a clash last month that left at least 20 soldiers dead in the Galwan Valley.

Ambassador Sun Weidong said the two countries should be partners rather than rivals, and handle differences properly to bring their ties back on the right track.

In video remarks released in New Delhi, the Chinese envoy also said the two countries have the wisdom and capability to properly handle differences.

The diplomat said the boundary question remains sensitive and complicated. “We need to find a fair and reasonable solution mutually acceptable through equal consultation and peaceful negotiation,” he added.