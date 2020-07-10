 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Indian & Chinese troops disengaging on border as agreed – Beijing’s ambassador

10 Jul, 2020 16:40
An Indian Army convoy moves along a highway leading to Ladakh, at Gagangeer in Kashmir's Ganderbal district, June 18, 2020. © Reuters / Danish Ismail / File Photo

China’s ambassador to India said on Friday that Chinese and Indian frontline troops are disengaging in accordance with an agreement reached by military commanders, AP reports. The development follows a clash last month that left at least 20 soldiers dead in the Galwan Valley.

Ambassador Sun Weidong said the two countries should be partners rather than rivals, and handle differences properly to bring their ties back on the right track.

In video remarks released in New Delhi, the Chinese envoy also said the two countries have the wisdom and capability to properly handle differences.

The diplomat said the boundary question remains sensitive and complicated. “We need to find a fair and reasonable solution mutually acceptable through equal consultation and peaceful negotiation,” he added.

