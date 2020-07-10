 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Beijing to impose reciprocal measures after US sanctions on Chinese officials over Uighur rights

10 Jul, 2020 08:36
Get short URL
Beijing to impose reciprocal measures after US sanctions on Chinese officials over Uighur rights
Chen Quanguo, Communist Party Secretary of Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, at a meeting on the sidelines of the National People's Congress, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, March 12, 2019.

Beijing said on Friday it will impose reciprocal measures in response to US sanctions on Chinese officials over alleged human rights abuses against the Uighur Muslim minority.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters in Beijing that the US action represented serious interference in China’s affairs and was deeply detrimental to bilateral relations.

On Thursday, Washington blacklisted Xinjiang region’s Communist Party Secretary Chen Quanguo, a member of China’s Politburo, and three other officials. A senior administration representative described Chen as the highest ranking Chinese official ever sanctioned by the United States, Reuters said.

China’s ambassador to the UN in Geneva, Chen Xu, told the UN Human Rights Council in the Swiss city on July 1 that Beijing categorically rejects “groundless accusations against China on the Hong Kong and Xinjiang issues” made by some countries due to “political motives.”

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies