China-US ties ‘can return to right track,’ Beijing’s FM says

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday that relations between China and the US are facing their most serious challenges since diplomatic ties were established in 1979. However, the two states can return to the right track, the diplomat added.

China and the US should jointly explore ways for peaceful coexistence and release more “positive energy,” Wang said in a speech posted on his ministry’s website.

“Current US policy towards China is based on strategic misjudgments which lack a factual basis, and is full of emotional outbursts and McCarthyist prejudice,” he said, referring to the anti-communist witch hunt which took place in the 1950s.

The two countries should not seek to change each other, Wang said. The diplomat expressed hope the US would build a more objective understanding of China and formulate a more rational and pragmatic China policy.