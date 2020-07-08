 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
China threatens to impose reciprocal visa restrictions on US citizens over Tibet

8 Jul, 2020 11:19
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian. © Reuters / Carlos Garcia Rawlins / File Photo

Beijing said on Wednesday it will impose visa restrictions on US citizens who have engaged in “egregious” behavior over Tibet, in apparent retaliation against US curbs on Chinese officials.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday Washington would restrict visas for some Chinese officials because Beijing allegedly obstructs travel to Tibet by US diplomats, journalists, and tourists, and for “human rights abuses” in the Himalayan region, Reuters said.

The US “should stop going further down the wrong path to avoid further harming China-US relations and communication and cooperation between the two countries,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters in Beijing.

