China threatens to impose reciprocal visa restrictions on US citizens over Tibet

Beijing said on Wednesday it will impose visa restrictions on US citizens who have engaged in “egregious” behavior over Tibet, in apparent retaliation against US curbs on Chinese officials.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday Washington would restrict visas for some Chinese officials because Beijing allegedly obstructs travel to Tibet by US diplomats, journalists, and tourists, and for “human rights abuses” in the Himalayan region, Reuters said.

The US “should stop going further down the wrong path to avoid further harming China-US relations and communication and cooperation between the two countries,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters in Beijing.