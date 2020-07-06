 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Beijing says US sent ships to S. China Sea ‘to drive a wedge’ between region’s states

6 Jul, 2020 08:19
Get short URL
Beijing says US sent ships to S. China Sea ‘to drive a wedge’ between region’s states
Aircraft carrier USS Nimitz. © Reuters / Mike Blake / File Photo

The Foreign Ministry in Beijing said on Monday that the United States had deliberately sent its ships to the South China Sea to flex its muscles. China also accused Washington of trying to drive a wedge between the countries in the region.

Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian made the comments in response to a question about two US aircraft carriers conducting operations and exercises in South China Sea.

US Navy aircraft carriers are conducting exercises in the contested sea within sight of Chinese naval vessels spotted near the flotilla, the commander of one of the carriers, the USS Nimitz, told Reuters on Monday.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies