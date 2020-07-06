Beijing says US sent ships to S. China Sea ‘to drive a wedge’ between region’s states

The Foreign Ministry in Beijing said on Monday that the United States had deliberately sent its ships to the South China Sea to flex its muscles. China also accused Washington of trying to drive a wedge between the countries in the region.

Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian made the comments in response to a question about two US aircraft carriers conducting operations and exercises in South China Sea.

US Navy aircraft carriers are conducting exercises in the contested sea within sight of Chinese naval vessels spotted near the flotilla, the commander of one of the carriers, the USS Nimitz, told Reuters on Monday.