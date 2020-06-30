NATO chief Stoltenberg says China ‘does not share our values’

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday joined international criticism of China’s security law for Hong Kong. “It is clear that China does not share our values – democracy, freedom, and the rule of law,” Stoltenberg said in speech during a virtual forum. “We see this in Hong Kong, where the new security law undermines its autonomy,” he added.

In Beijing, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Tuesday that China will take retaliatory measures in response to the United States’ decision to start eliminating Hong Kong’s special status under US law. Zhao did not specify which measures Beijing would take.

The US is halting defense exports and restricting Hong Kong’s access to high-technology products.