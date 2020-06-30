 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
NATO chief Stoltenberg says China ‘does not share our values’

30 Jun, 2020 11:21
US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, June 26, 2020. © Reuters / Virginia Mayo / Pool

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday joined international criticism of China’s security law for Hong Kong. “It is clear that China does not share our values – democracy, freedom, and the rule of law,” Stoltenberg said in speech during a virtual forum. “We see this in Hong Kong, where the new security law undermines its autonomy,” he added.

In Beijing, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Tuesday that China will take retaliatory measures in response to the United States’ decision to start eliminating Hong Kong’s special status under US law. Zhao did not specify which measures Beijing would take.

The US is halting defense exports and restricting Hong Kong’s access to high-technology products.

