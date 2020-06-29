 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
China may impose visa restrictions on US individuals with ‘egregious conduct’ on Hong Kong-related issues

29 Jun, 2020 08:36
Government-sponsored advertisements promoting new national security law are seen at Eastern Harbor Crossing ahead of national security legislation, in Hong Kong, China, June 29, 2020. © Reuters / Tyrone Siu

Beijing said on Monday it will impose visa restrictions on US individuals over Hong Kong, mirroring Washington’s sanctions against unnamed Chinese officials deemed responsible for curbing freedoms in the city.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian announced the new sanctions, but did not specify which US individuals have been targeted, Reuters said. The top decision-making body of China’s parliament is deliberating a draft national security law for Hong Kong.

“The US is attempting to obstruct China’s legislation for safeguarding national security in the [Hong Kong Special Administrative Region] by imposing the so-called sanctions, but it will never succeed,” he told reporters. “In response… China has decided to impose visa restrictions on US individuals with egregious conduct on HK related issues.”

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said last week that the new visa restrictions by Washington apply to “current and former” officials of China’s ruling Communist Party “believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining Hong Kong’s high degree of autonomy.”

