Eiffel Tower reopens after 3-month break, elevators off-limits

25 Jun, 2020 10:22
A view shows the Eiffel Tower in Paris on its reopening day to the public in France, June 25, 2020. © Reuters / Charles Platiau

The Eiffel Tower on Thursday welcomed back visitors with strict hygiene and safety measures in place for the re-opening. The coronavirus outbreak had forced the Paris landmark into its longest period out of action since the Second World War.

Visitors now can access the 324-meters-high (1,062 feet) tower, via staircases only until early July, with elevators off-limits for the time-being, because of safety considerations.

In addition, visitors are not allowed to go any higher than the second floor of the tower, and anyone over the age of 11 is required to wear a face covering, Reuters said.

Managers say they hope to restore operations fully back to normal later in the summer.

