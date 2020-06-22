 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
China ‘reserves right to respond’ after Japanese city changes disputed area name

22 Jun, 2020 10:59
A group of disputed islands, known as Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China, pictured in the East China Sea. © Reuters / Kyodo / File Photo

Beijing said on Monday it reserves the right to respond to a Japanese city’s decision to rename the administrative area that includes remote islands claimed by both China and Japan. The row over the uninhabited East China Sea islets may add to tension caused by Japan’s criticisms of Beijing’s plan to impose a new national security law in Hong Kong, Reuters said.

China has said Japan should not interfere in its internal affairs. The disputed islands are known as the Senkaku in Japan and the Diaoyu in China. Japanese broadcaster NHK reported earlier that the Ishigaki City assembly in Okinawa, in southern Japan, had passed a bill to change the name of the administrative area covering the islands from Tonoshiro to Tonoshiro Senkaku, from October 1.

The Foreign Ministry in Beijing said that the bill was “a serious provocation to China’s territorial sovereignty, is illegal, invalid, and cannot change the fact that the Diaoyu Islands belong to China.” Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian added that “China’s resolve and determination to protect its territorial sovereignty is unwavering.”

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said last week that Tokyo would take all measures to ensure surveillance of the areas around the disputed islands.

