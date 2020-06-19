 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

‘Nobody has entered our borders,’ Modi says after India-China clash

19 Jun, 2020 16:46
Get short URL
‘Nobody has entered our borders,’ Modi says after India-China clash
Indian army trucks move along a highway leading to Ladakh, at Gagangeer in Kashmir's Ganderbal district June 17, 2020. © Reuters / Danish Ismail

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that India’s borders are secure and its military is capable of defending them. The statement came after 20 Indian soldiers were killed this week in a frontier clash with Chinese troops.

“Nobody has entered our borders or captured our posts,” Modi said in a televised statement at the end of an all-party meeting called by his government to discuss the clash, Reuters said.

India will continue to develop its border infrastructure rapidly, and will not bow down to external pressure, Modi said.

China has returned 10 Indian soldiers captured during a deadly border clash earlier this week, Reuters quoted an Indian government source as saying on Friday.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies