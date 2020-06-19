‘Nobody has entered our borders,’ Modi says after India-China clash

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that India’s borders are secure and its military is capable of defending them. The statement came after 20 Indian soldiers were killed this week in a frontier clash with Chinese troops.

“Nobody has entered our borders or captured our posts,” Modi said in a televised statement at the end of an all-party meeting called by his government to discuss the clash, Reuters said.

India will continue to develop its border infrastructure rapidly, and will not bow down to external pressure, Modi said.

China has returned 10 Indian soldiers captured during a deadly border clash earlier this week, Reuters quoted an Indian government source as saying on Friday.