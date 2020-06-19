 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

‘Not realistic or wise’: Beijing responds to Trump’s new threat to decouple from China

19 Jun, 2020 08:50
Get short URL
‘Not realistic or wise’: Beijing responds to Trump’s new threat to decouple from China
US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer speaks during a meeting between China’s Vice Premier Liu He and US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House after two days of trade negotiations in Washington, US, October 11, 2019. © Reuters / Yuri Gripas

Beijing said on Friday that any decision by the United States to arbitrarily decouple from China would not be realistic or wise. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian made the remarks in response to renewed threats by US President Donald Trump to cut ties with Beijing.

Trump has made rebalancing the massive US trade deficit with China a top priority, but relations have steadily worsened.

“It was not Ambassador Lighthizer’s fault [yesterday in Committee] in that perhaps I didn’t make myself clear,” Trump tweeted on Thursday, referring to his trade representative, Robert Lighthizer. “But the US certainly does maintain a policy option, under various conditions, of a complete decoupling from China.”

Lighthizer told a House of Representatives committee on Wednesday he did not see that as viable. “Do I think that you can sit down and decouple the US economy from the Chinese economy?” he said. “No. I think that was a policy option years ago. I don’t think it’s a… reasonable policy option at this point.”

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies